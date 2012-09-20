FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IHS quarterly results miss estimates
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

IHS quarterly results miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Adjusted third-quarter earnings/share $0.99 vs est $1.01

* Third-quarter revenue $385.6 mln vs est $406.4 mln

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Business information provider IHS Inc’s quarterly results missed analysts’ estimates as customers at its non-subscription business delayed spending.

Net profit for the company, known for publications such as Jane’s Defence Weekly and Global Insight, rose to $44.1 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $40.8 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

“Although our subscription business remained strong ... our non-subscription business experienced weakness as customers put capital decisions on hold in these uncertain environments,” CEO Jerre Stead said.

Excluding items, the company, which provides analysis and information services in areas including energy, product design and environment, earned 99 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $385.6 million.

Analysts on average expected IHS to earn $1.01 per share on revenue of $406.35 million.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at $115.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
