UPDATE 1-Jane's publisher IHS's profit falls short of forecasts

Sept 20 (Reuters) - IHS Inc, known for Jane’s Defence Weekly, cut its full-year outlook as customers for its non-subscription business, which includes consulting, hold back on spending.

The business information provider, which also owns market researcher iSuppli, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

IHS said it now expects a profit of between $3.77 and $3.89 per share, excluding items, for the full year on revenue of about $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion.

It earlier raised its forecast to an adjusted profit of between $3.88 to $4.01 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion.

“Although our subscription business remained strong ... our non-subscription business experienced weakness as customers put capital decisions on hold in these uncertain environments,” Chief Executive Jerre Stead said.

Third-quarter revenue from non-subscription customers rose 22 percent helped by recent acquisitions, but were down 5 percent organically.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $385.6 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Net profit rose to $44.1 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $40.8 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, IHS - which provides analysis and information services in areas including energy, product design and environment - earned 99 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.01 per share on revenue of $406.35 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at $115.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock has gained about 11 percent since IHS raised its earnings forecast in July.