BRIEF-IID announces business and capital alliance with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

May 19 (Reuters) - IID Inc :
* Says the company to form a business and capital alliance with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.(SME) in June
* Says SME will acquire 2 percent to 5 percent stake in the company
* Says the company to set up JV with M-ON Entertainment Inc(MOE), which is a wholly owned unit of SME, in June
* Says the JV will be engaged in internet information supply
* Says the company and MOE will hold a 15 percent stake and a 85 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZW9Dfv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)