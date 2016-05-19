FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IID announces business and capital alliance with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
May 19, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IID announces business and capital alliance with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - IID Inc :

* Says the company to form a business and capital alliance with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.(SME) in June

* Says SME will acquire 2 percent to 5 percent stake in the company

* Says the company to set up JV with M-ON Entertainment Inc(MOE), which is a wholly owned unit of SME, in June

* Says the JV will be engaged in internet information supply

* Says the company and MOE will hold a 15 percent stake and a 85 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZW9Dfv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

