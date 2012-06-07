FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IIF says no simple solution for the euro zone crisis
June 7, 2012

IIF says no simple solution for the euro zone crisis

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Institute of International Finance Douglas Flint said on Thursday there was “no single fix” for the escalating euro zone crisis, which demanded a multifaceted strategy to revive investor confidence and avert fresh bailouts.

Speaking at the annual IIF conference in Copenhagen, the new head of the industry’s leading lobby group, who also chairs HSBC , argued that “an array of proposals” would be required to bolster the faltering monetary union.

IIF Managing Director Charles Dallara also called for “near term” urgent action to put an end to the turmoil, with a need for clarity on long-term issues affecting banks and lenders across the region.

