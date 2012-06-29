FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IIF encouraged by EU progress, says more needed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

IIF encouraged by EU progress, says more needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), said progress made by euro zone leaders at a Brussels summit was encouraging, although additional steps were needed to restore market confidence.

“The signals are encouraging,” Dallara told reporters in Munich on Friday, adding that important details about how to resolve the euro done debt crisis in the medium-term still needed to be hammered out.

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss proposals for a banking and fiscal union amid mounting alarm in financial markets over the euro zone crisis.

The lobby group, which represents more than 450 banks and other financial firms, helped coordinate Greece debt restructuring talks.

Dallara said helping to bail out Greece must remain an exception. Private sector investors would only come back to invest in sovereign debt if they were reassured no further haircuts would follow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.