World Bank-linked IFFIm prices $200 million sukuk - leads
September 17, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank-linked IFFIm prices $200 million sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The World Bank-linked International Finance Facility for Immunisation Co. (IFFIm) has priced a $200 million three-year sukuk at 14 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), according to documents from lead arrangers on Thursday.

It mandated Standard Chartered as global coordinator for the issuance, with that bank also acting as joint lead manager along with Emirates NBD Capital, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NCB Capital, according to lead arrangers, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

