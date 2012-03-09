India's IIFL names new head of investment banking

March 9 (Reuters) - India Infoline Group (IIFL) has appointed Nipun Goel as president of the financial services company’s investment banking team, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Goel was previously managing director and head of investment banking at the Indian unit of Japanese bank Nomura and managing director at DSP Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp, the statement said.

IIFL’s holding company is India Infoline Ltd. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)