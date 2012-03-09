FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IIFL names new head of investment banking
March 9, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 6 years ago

India's IIFL names new head of investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - India Infoline Group (IIFL) has appointed Nipun Goel as president of the financial services company’s investment banking team, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Goel was previously managing director and head of investment banking at the Indian unit of Japanese bank Nomura and managing director at DSP Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp, the statement said.

IIFL’s holding company is India Infoline Ltd. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

