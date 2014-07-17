Islamic finance body IILM re-issues $890 mln sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) has reissued $860 million of its three-month Islamic bond, the organisation said on Thursday.

The three-month sukuk, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor‘s, was priced at a yield of 0.52 percent, according to a media release.

The issuance was fully subscribed by nine banks acting as primary dealers, including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, CIMB and Maybank.

IILM last went to the market in May to re-issue $490 million worth of three-month paper, designed to meet a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding needs.

Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)