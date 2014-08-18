FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Islamic finance body IILM to lengthen tenors with first six-month sukuk
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 18, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Islamic finance body IILM to lengthen tenors with first six-month sukuk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context, analysis)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will lengthen maturities in its Islamic bond programme when it auctions $790 million of sukuk next week, according to a filing with the Malaysian central bank.

The decision to offer a six-month maturity for the first time is a step towards increasing the appeal of IILM sukuk, which were introduced to meet a shortage of liquid, investment-grade instruments which Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding needs. Previously, the IILM issued only three-month paper.

The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the Middle East and Africa, will offer $400 million of six-month sukuk and $390 million of three-month paper next Monday, the filing said.

The consortium launched its sukuk programme in August last year and currently has $1.35 billion of paper outstanding, including $490 million of three-month sukuk issued in May and maturing this month.

It has said it may eventually expand issuance to $2 billion or more; the programme permits maturities of up to one year.

Shareholders in the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.