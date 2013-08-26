Islamic finance body IILM sells debut $490 million sukuk

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) said on Monday that it had auctioned its debut issue of Islamic bonds, selling $490 million of three-month sukuk.

The dollar-denominated sukuk were priced at 30 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate, and the issue was fully subscribed, the IILM said in a statement.

The IILM, founded in October 2010 with the backing of central banks in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, aims to address a major weakness in Islamic finance: a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which banks can use to manage their short-term funding. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)