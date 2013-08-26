FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic finance body IILM sells debut $490 million sukuk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 26, 2013 / 11:53 AM / in 4 years

Islamic finance body IILM sells debut $490 million sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) said on Monday that it had auctioned its debut issue of Islamic bonds, selling $490 million of three-month sukuk.

The dollar-denominated sukuk were priced at 30 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate, and the issue was fully subscribed, the IILM said in a statement.

The IILM, founded in October 2010 with the backing of central banks in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, aims to address a major weakness in Islamic finance: a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which banks can use to manage their short-term funding. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.