Islamic finance body IILM to reissue $860 mln sukuk next week
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Islamic finance body IILM to reissue $860 mln sukuk next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will reissue $860 million of its three-month Islamic bond next week, after expanding its issuance programme to $1.35 billion in January.

The auction of the three-month sukuk, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor‘s, will be conducted on Apr. 17, according to a filing lodged with Malaysia’s central bank.

In February, the IILM sold $490 million worth of three-month paper, designed to meet a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding needs.

Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)

