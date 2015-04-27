FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 27, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's M2 confirms $1.3 bln approach for telco iiNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australian telecommunications firm M2 Group Ltd said on Monday it had proposed to buy rival iiNet Ltd for A$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), topping a bid from TPG Telecom Ltd.

M2 said it made an indicative, non-binding proposal for 0.803 of its shares plus 75 cents for every iiNet share, equivalent to about A$10.00 a share.

On March 13, iiNet said its directors would unanimously recommend shareholders accept TPG’s offer of A$8.60 per share, or A$1.4 billion.

TPG declined comment and iiNet could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 1.2767 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
