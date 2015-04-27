Australia's iiNet shares up 17 pct after M2 Group makes $1.25 bln approach

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian internet service provider iiNet Ltd jumped 17 percent on Monday after rival M2 Group Ltd said it made an indicative offer of A$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), topping an approach from TPG Telecom Ltd.

iiNet shares reached A$10.14 in early trading, from Friday’s close of A$8.66, after M2 said it proposed to buy the company for A$10 a share compared with TPG’s offer of A$8.60. ($1 = 1.2776 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)