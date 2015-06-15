Australia's TPG Telecom offers $1.2 bln for iiNet, advances telco consolidation

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australian Internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd formally bid A$1.56 billion ($1.2 billion) for smaller rival iiNet Ltd on Monday, setting the stage for it to become industry goliath Telstra Corp Ltd’s most serious rival.

The offer would be the biggest takeover of an Australian telecommunications firm since 2011, and would be the fifth-largest purchase of an Australian telecommunications firm on record, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It would also create the biggest competitor to market No.1 Telstra, as Australia’s Internet companies rush to upsize ahead of the completion of a state-funded National Broadband Network (NBN) that aims to bring high-speed Internet to nine in 10 homes by 2021.

TPG, controlled by Malaysian-born billionaire David Teoh, said its offer was near the top of an indicative valuation range given by independent assessor Lonergan Edwards & Associates Ltd, and called a meeting for July 27 for iiNet shareholders to vote on it.

“iiNet has regularly been approached by both trade and financial counterparties regarding merger proposals and the outright sale of iiNet,” iiNet Chairman Michael Smith said in a letter to shareholders, included in the offer documents.

Smith added that the iiNet board had “not considered the historical discussions or informal proposals to be of sufficient merit to make a recommendation ... until the receipt and ultimate recommendation of the Original TPG Proposal”.

iiNet has been especially attractive for potential buyers because it has been winning business in parts of Australia brought online by the NBN. The deal would give the company more than one million subscribers, or a third of Telstra’s subscribers, in a market worth A$30 billion.

Shares of iiNet rose 0.3 percent to A$9.59, just over TPG’s A$9.55 offer price, in a lower overall market. TPG shares fell 0.5 percent.

The companies published the formal takeover documents after the share market closed.