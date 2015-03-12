FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's TPG Telecom to buy local rival iiNet for $1.08 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 12, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's TPG Telecom to buy local rival iiNet for $1.08 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd on Friday said it will buy domestic Internet service provider iiNet for A$1.4 billion ($1.08 billion) to boost its broadband business.

TPG Telecom, which already holds a 6.25 percent stake in iiNet, will pay A$8.60 per iiNet share, a 26.3 percent premium on Thursday’s closing price.

“The Board views this as a significant reward for shareholders,” iiNet Chairman Michael Smith said in a statement.

The combined business will provide broadband services to over 1.7 million subscribers. ($1 = 1.2984 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.