CORRECTED-BRIEF-II-VI acquires Oclaro's semiconductor laser business for $115 mln
September 12, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-II-VI acquires Oclaro's semiconductor laser business for $115 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say II-VI is acquiring Oclaro’s semiconductor laser business, not the entire company)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sept 12 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc : * Announces acquisition of Oclaro Inc.’s Switzerland-based semiconductor laser business; expands credit facility * Says transaction valued at $115 million. * Says financed the acquisition with available cash and borrowings under an expanded credit facility * Deal is currently expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.08 and $0.12 per share * Business expected to generate about $70 million in revenues and expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.08 and $0.12 per share * For quarter ending September 30, business is currently expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.07 and $0.08 per share * Expects the transaction to become accretive to earnings during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015 * Says expects the transaction to become accretive to earnings during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

