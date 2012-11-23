FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IK considers sale of fire safety firm Minimax -sources
November 23, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

IK considers sale of fire safety firm Minimax -sources

Arno Schuetze, Simon Meads

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity group IK Investment Partners is considering the sale of fire extinguisher maker Minimax, which generated 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in sales last year, four people familiar with the situation said.

The private equity house, which focuses on buying mid-sized companies in Northern Europe, is planning to pick banks to advise on a sale that could launch in the first half of next year, the people added.

Minimax, which also makes sprinkler systems for buildings and fire extinguishing equipment for fire trucks, could attract U.S. technology groups Honeywell and United Technologies as well as rival private equity groups, two of the people said.

IK was unavailable for comment.

