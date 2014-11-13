FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IK launches sale of sports pitch maker Sport Group - sources
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

IK launches sale of sports pitch maker Sport Group - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Buyout group IK Investment Partners has launched the sale of its German asset Sport Group, hoping to fetch a price of more than 300 million euros ($374 million), three people familiar with the deal said.

IK has mandated mid-market focused investment bank Lincoln to organise the sale of the firm, which installs tracks and artificial turf pitches, they said.

Tentative bids, which may value the business at six to eight times core earnings, are due in several weeks, they added.

IK bought Sport Group in 2006 from funds advised by ECM.

In 2011, an attempt to sell the firm failed as buyout firms such as EQT, Nordic Capital and PAI Partners expressed concern that Sport Group’s earnings could drop in a wave of falling public spending in the economic crisis.

IK and Lincoln declined to comment.

1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.