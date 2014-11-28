FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank H1 net interest and lease income down by 9 mln euros to 131 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank H1 net interest and lease income down by 9 mln euros to 131 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) of IKB Group: 11.4 pct

* Says H1 consolidated net income: 73 million euros

* H1 net interest and lease income decreased by 9 million euros in period under review to 131 million euros

* Says H1 net fee and commission income outperformed prior-year figure of 14 million euros at 17 million euros

* Says is forecasting positive earnings after taxes and before allocation to fund for general banking risk for 2014/15 financial year as a whole

* Will probably not report any, or only minimal, profit for a long time, due to servicing compensation agreements of a total amount of 1,151.5 million euros and value recovery rights of hybrid investors

* Says reduction of net accumulated losses and backpayment of bank levies will mean that it will not be possible to distribute a dividend to shareholders of IKB AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.