FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKB net income 39 mln eur for 9 months ending Dec 31
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

IKB net income 39 mln eur for 9 months ending Dec 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German bank IKB said it asked the bank regulator to allow it to count assets, held in a fund for general banking risk, toward its equity position.

The accounting move would enable the Duesseldorf-based lender to free up equity, as it prepares itself for a review of its assets by the European Central Bank, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

If the regulator allows this, IKB would be able to report it had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1 percent on December 31, 2013.

IKB further said its consolidated net income for the first nine months ending December 31, 2013 was 39 million euros ($53.98 million).

$1 = 0.7225 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.