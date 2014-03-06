IKB net income 39 mln eur for 9 months ending Dec 31

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German bank IKB said it asked the bank regulator to allow it to count assets, held in a fund for general banking risk, toward its equity position.

The accounting move would enable the Duesseldorf-based lender to free up equity, as it prepares itself for a review of its assets by the European Central Bank, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

If the regulator allows this, IKB would be able to report it had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1 percent on December 31, 2013.

IKB further said its consolidated net income for the first nine months ending December 31, 2013 was 39 million euros ($53.98 million).