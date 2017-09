June 18 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG : * Announces results for the financial year 2013/14 * Says consolidated net income FY 2013/2014 of EUR 32 million (2012/13:

consolidated net loss of EUR 143 million) * Says FY 2013/2014 IKB Group common equity tier 1 ratio (cet 1 ratio): 10.4pct * Says FY 2013/2014 net interest and lease income of EUR 310 million versus EUR

210 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage