IKEA CEO says keeping long-term approach on Russia
September 9, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

IKEA CEO says keeping long-term approach on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, said on Tuesday the group would maintain its long-term approach on Russia as it expects a continued “strong development” in the country.

“In Russia, we have had a very good year - just as last year...” IKEA Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall told Reuters after the group announced a near 6.0 percent rise in total sales for its fiscal year 2013/2014.

“We expect a continued strong development in Russia,” he said.

Asked if IKEA had considered slowing its pace of expansion in Russia due to political developments, he said: “I think it’s fair to say our approach is very long term.”

Agnefjall added that IKEA’s target to reach 50 billion euros in total sales by 2020 remained intact. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
