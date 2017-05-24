FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
IKEA Group appoints Jesper Brodin new CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

IKEA Group appoints Jesper Brodin new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 24 (Reuters) - Furniture retailer IKEA Group said on Wednesday it had appointed company veteran Jesper Brodin as new chief executive, replacing Peter Agnefjall.

Brodin, currently head of IKEA of Sweden, responsible for the development of the product range and supply chain, will take on the job of leading the IKEA Group, which owns most IKEA stores world-wide, on Sept. 1.

He will be based in Leiden, the Netherlands, it said in a statement.

Agnefjall, who took on the job in 2013, said in the statement he would take some time off with his family before embarking on his next venture.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.