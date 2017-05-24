IKEA Group appoints Jesper Brodin new CEO

STOCKHOLM, May 24 (Reuters) - Furniture retailer IKEA Group said on Wednesday it had appointed company veteran Jesper Brodin as new chief executive, replacing Peter Agnefjall.

Brodin, currently head of IKEA of Sweden, responsible for the development of the product range and supply chain, will take on the job of leading the IKEA Group, which owns most IKEA stores world-wide, on Sept. 1.

He will be based in Leiden, the Netherlands, it said in a statement.

Agnefjall, who took on the job in 2013, said in the statement he would take some time off with his family before embarking on his next venture.