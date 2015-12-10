IKEA to buy 1-2 wind farms to boost renewable energy output

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, will buy at least one or two wind farms in its current fiscal year as it aims to reach by 2020 a target to produce, from renewable sources, as much electricity as it consumes.

IKEA’s sustainability chief Steve Howard said on Thursday he was hopeful the budget furniture firm would before 2020 already produce as much renewable energy as consumed by its stores, distribution centres and own factories.

“We will definitely buy one or two wind farms this year, more if the opportunity arises,” he said in an interview.

Earlier orders have gone to leading wind turbine makers including Vestas and Siemens, he said.

By August 2015, IKEA produced the equivalent of 53 percent of its energy consumption. Howard said that once farms already bought are fully operational the figure would be 76 percent, equalling 3.6 of the 5.1 TWh electricity it consumes currently.

IKEA Group, which owns most IKEA stores world-wide, in its fiscal year to August 2015 has committed to invest another 600 million euros in renewable energy projects, after investing 1.5 billion in wind and solar since 2009.

Howard also said IKEA, which recently dropped Hanergy Thin Film Power as supplier of solar panels in a pilot project, would sell panels from a new supplier from early 2016 in stores across three markets.

It would then roll out the panels in a new market every two to three months.