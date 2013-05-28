FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Threats force IKEA to step up security at French stores
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 28, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Threats force IKEA to step up security at French stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Flat-pack furniture giant IKEA has increased security at its French stores after receiving threatening letters, the company said on Tuesday following a newspaper report that a blackmailer had threatened to bomb the branches.

French daily Le Parisien reported that letters were sent to IKEA in France and in Germany saying the firm’s French stores would be bombed unless it paid several million euros to the blackmailer, raised workers’ salaries and made donations to charities.

An IKEA spokeswoman in Stockholm confirmed the company had received threatening letters about its French operation and said security had been beefed up. She declined to give information about the nature of the threats or about the security measures.

IKEA France said the threatening letters demanded that the company increase donations to charities. It did not elaborate.

French police were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.