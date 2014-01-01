FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA eyes 25 pct market share in Germany
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 1, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

IKEA eyes 25 pct market share in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 1 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, expects to nearly double its market share in Germany in the next eight to 10 years thanks to new stores and growing online sales, the head of its German business told a newspaper.

“We have a market share of 13 percent in Germany. Twenty-five percent is realistic,” Handelsblatt daily quoted Peter Betzel as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Thursday.

Betzel, who has headed IKEA’s German business since 2011, said he sees potential for 20 to 25 more stores in Germany, in addition to 46 existing ones. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.