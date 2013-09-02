New IKEA CEO says to boost store growth pace but drops target

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The new head of IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, said on Monday he would speed up store expansion from recent years but was dropping an earlier roll-out target.

IKEA veteran Peter Agnefjall, who took on the job as chief executive on Sunday, stood by a target announced a year ago to double sales to around 50 billion euros ($65.9 billion) by 2020.

He told Reuters he planned to achieve that through around 5 percent annual sales growth in existing stores, and another 5 percent through new store openings, saying he wanted a focus on actual sales rather than the number of stores.

Mikael Ohlsson, predecessor, a year ago announced plans to increase the store expansion pace to 20-25 stores annually.

Agnefjall told Reuters the company had 10-15 new stores in the pipeline for 2013/14, after it opened only 5 in the fiscal year ended Aug. 31. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)