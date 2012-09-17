FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IKEA Sweden boss to take over as group CEO from 2013
September 17, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

IKEA Sweden boss to take over as group CEO from 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, said on Monday company veteran Peter Agnefjall would take over as new chief executive in September 2013.

IKEA, famous for its self-build flat packs and huge stores, said in a statement that Mikael Ohlsson, chief executive since 2009, had informed the board he wished to step down one year from now.

“The current IKEA business direction, which covers the years until 2020, remains in place,” Goran Grosskopf, chairman of IKEA group’s parent company, INGKA Holding BV, said.

Agnefjall, 41, is currently head of IKEA Sweden and has since 1995 held various leadership positions in the group, IKEA said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)

