Indian cabinet clears IKEA's 1.5 bln euro investment plan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Indian cabinet clears IKEA's 1.5 bln euro investment plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) cleared on Thursday a 1.5 billion euro ($1.98 billion) investment plan by IKEA, formally paving the way for the Swedish retail giant to set up shop in Asia’s third-largest economy.

“Yes, it is cleared,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said, referring to IKEA’s investment proposal.

India threw open its doors to foreign retailers last year, liberalising investment rules to allow in global supermarket chains as well as lifting an investment cap on single-brand retailers such as IKEA, as the country seeks out investments to kickstart its economy.

India’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), which clears foreign investment proposals in the country, gave its approval to IKEA’s investment proposal in February.

But the proposal still needed a final nod from the federal government given the significant investment. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; writing by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)

