FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to lift restrictions on IKEA's product range - report
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 3:51 AM / in 5 years

India to lift restrictions on IKEA's product range - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - IKEA will be permitted to sell non-furniture items and run cafes in India, the country’s trade minister was reported as saying, removing a sticking point on the Swedish retailer’s plans to enter the country.

“IKEA’s proposal based on its global model, which includes cafeterias, will be approved,” Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma was quoted as saying by the Financial Express newspaper on Thursday.

India’s finance ministry had previously ruled that the world’s largest furniture maker would not be allowed to sell items including textile products and office supplies, as it does in other markets, according to recent media reports.

The government has presented IKEA’s long-mooted entry into India’s retail market as a sign that foreign investors have kept faith with Asia’s third-largest economy, at a time when GDP growth in the country has declined.

IKEA could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters. (Reporting by Henry Foy and Nandita Bose in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.