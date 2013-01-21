FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India panel clears IKEA's investment proposal
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

India panel clears IKEA's investment proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India’s foreign investment panel has approved Swedish retailer IKEA’s 100 billion rupee ($1.86 billion) plan to set up shop in the country, India’s trade minister said in a statement late on Monday.

India’s finance ministry had previously ruled that the world’s largest furniture maker would not be allowed to sell items such as food, textile products and office supplies, as it does in other markets.

However, the company had resubmitted its investment proposal and a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday that the Swedish retailer’s investment plan had been approved in its entirety.

$1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.