IKEA's Italian sales drop for first time in 23 years

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, reported lower sales in Italy for the first time in 23 years as consumer spending in the euro zone’s third-biggest economy slumps.

The company said Italian revenue fell 2.6 percent to 1.598 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in the fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

Retail sales in Italy fell for a fourth consecutive month in July, showing how Prime Minister Mario Monti’s austerity measures and rising unemployment are discouraging shoppers and deepening a year-long recession.

Retail lobby Confcommercio said last month that consumer spending is set for its biggest post-World War Two decline this year, and unemployment rose to 10.7 percent in July, the highest since 2004.

Ikea has opened 20 stores in Italy since 1989 and, despite the slump, plans to invest 400 million euros to open four new stores in the coming years, IKEA’s Italian unit chief executive officer Lars Petersson told reporters in Rome.

Petersson lamented about the length of Italian bureaucracy, a perennial complaint of both foreign and domestic businesses.

Ikea Italy has been planning a 115-million-euro investment in a new, third store in Rome for seven years, but it’s still awaiting the green light from local authorities to start the project, Petersson said.

“It takes twice as long in Italy than in the rest of Europe” to receive approval to build a store, Petersson said.

"Our market share in Italy is now only 7-8 pct and we see room for increasing it, but, as a foreign investor in Italy, we cannot afford so much red tape." ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting and writing by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Steve Scherer and Elaine Hardcastle)