FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA posts 2013/14 net profit of 3.3 bln eur, unchanged yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

IKEA posts 2013/14 net profit of 3.3 bln eur, unchanged yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, posted on Wednesday a fiscal full-year net profit that was unchanged from the year before and said the European market continued to improve.

Net profit at the Swedish flat-packed budget furniture company, which owns most IKEA stores world-wide, was 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in the 12 months through August 2014.

IKEA said the profit stayed flat mainly due to a 200 million euro contribution to an employee loyalty programme and a growing number of staff taking part in a bonus programme, for which it booked a 98 million cost.

“In the past year, we grew in almost all our markets, with China, Russia and Hungary being the fastest growing,” Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall said in a statement.

“North America performed well and while the challenging economic situation may not be over, Europe continued to show improvements. An especially positive sign was the growth in most of southern Europe,” he said.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.