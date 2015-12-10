IKEA net profit increases to 3.5 bln EUR in FY 2014/15

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, said on Thursday net profit grew 5.5 percent in its fiscal full-year, primarily on the back of sales growth in existing stores, helped also by new store openings and strong online sales growth.

Net profit at the Swedish flat-pack self-assembly budget furniture company, which owns most IKEA stores, was 3.51 billion euros ($3.86 billion) in the 12 months through August 2015, against 3.33 billion the year before.

“While the growth is well distributed across most markets, Germany shows record growth and also Southern Europe is seeing a positive development. North America continues to do well,” Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall said in a statement.

IKEA said it had offset lower prices to customers with lower purchase prices and increased efficiency in its supply chain.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)