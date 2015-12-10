FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA net profit increases to 3.5 bln EUR in FY 2014/15
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

IKEA net profit increases to 3.5 bln EUR in FY 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, said on Thursday net profit grew 5.5 percent in its fiscal full-year, primarily on the back of sales growth in existing stores, helped also by new store openings and strong online sales growth.

Net profit at the Swedish flat-pack self-assembly budget furniture company, which owns most IKEA stores, was 3.51 billion euros ($3.86 billion) in the 12 months through August 2015, against 3.33 billion the year before.

“While the growth is well distributed across most markets, Germany shows record growth and also Southern Europe is seeing a positive development. North America continues to do well,” Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall said in a statement.

IKEA said it had offset lower prices to customers with lower purchase prices and increased efficiency in its supply chain.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.