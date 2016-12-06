FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russian court lifts injunction on IKEA unit accounts
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 9 months ago

Russian court lifts injunction on IKEA unit accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday lifted an injunction which had frozen around $145 million in the accounts of a local unit of Swedish furniture company IKEA, a court spokeswoman said.

The injunction was imposed last week as part of a long-running dispute between IKEA and a former Russian subcontractor by the court in the Smolensk region, near Russia's border with Belarus.

Spokeswoman Olga Mazurova said the injunction was lifted on Tuesday as part of a civil trial.

IKEA did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

IKEA Group CEO Peter Agnefjall told Reuters in September that the company's expansion in Russia would likely remain on hold in 2016/17 as it focuses on solving "a number of old legal disputes".

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs

