FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA sales grow 3.1 pct in fiscal year 2012/13
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

IKEA sales grow 3.1 pct in fiscal year 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, said on Monday it had gained market share in nearly all markets to lift sales 3.1 percent in its fiscal year 2012/13.

In the twelve month period ended Aug. 31, IKEA sales rose to 27.9 billion euros, the company said in statement. Sales in comparable stores grew 1.8 percent in the same period, it added.

Privately held Swedish IKEA, famous for its self-build flat packs and huge stores, last year set a target to double sales to around 50 billion euros ($67.8 billion) by 2020.

There are more than 300 IKEA stores globally, which were visited by 690 million people in the year. IKEA employs 139,000 people in about 40 countries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.