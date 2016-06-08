FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA Group CEO sees full-year sales growing 8-10 pct
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

IKEA Group CEO sees full-year sales growing 8-10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMHULT, Sweden, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of IKEA Group, which owns most IKEA furniture stores worldwide, said on Wednesday he expected sales to grow about 8-10 percent in the company’s fiscal year through end-August.

Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall also told Reuters the budget company, known for its large warehouse-like out-of-town stores and flat-packed self-assembly furniture, was on track to reach its 2020 target of 50 billion euros ($56.9 billion).

In the previous fiscal year, sales at IKEA Group, which also owns IKEA’s online stores and shopping centres, were up 11.5 percent to 32.7 billion euro.

Agnefjall said in an interview he expected online sales, which last fiscal year amounted to around 1 billion euros, to grow around 40 percent this year, roughly equalling annual growth in the previous there years.

$1 = 0.8795 euros Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.