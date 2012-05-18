FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA fires 4 executives for spying on workers in France
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

IKEA fires 4 executives for spying on workers in France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s IKEA has sacked four executives, including a country manager and head of security, after an internal probe into spying on workers at their French operations.

In March, police searched the French headquarters of the Swedish furniture group at Plaisir, in the western suburbs of Paris, after employees filed a complaint about spying. The firm launched its own enquiry with the help of independent advisors.

“There have unfortunately within the IKEA group existed work practices that are contrary to the company’s values and ethical standards,” IKEA said in a statement.

“As a result of this, a former country manager, a former human resources manager, a former chief financial officer and the current head of security will leave their positions and the IKEA group.”

Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published in February emails allegedly exchanged between IKEA’s management in France and a private security company.

The paper, which did not say how it obtained the mails, said they showed the company had sought information from police files on numerous people including a union leader and a client in dispute with the company. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Jon Loades-Carter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.