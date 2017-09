Jan 8(Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that it registered on Dec. 29, 2014 in the Register of Companies of Milan the change in company’s articles of association that all of its financial years are closed on Dec. 31 instead of June 30

* Said the resolution was approved by its annual general shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 22, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

