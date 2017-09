Jan 8(Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that in the third exercise period of company’s IKF 2010-2018 warrants none of the warrants have been exercised by Dec. 31, 2014

* As a result, a total of 5,911,341 warrants can be exercised in the fourth quarter of the year between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14, 2015

