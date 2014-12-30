FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IKF H1 revenue 12.7 mln euros, up from 2013 year-end
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IKF H1 revenue 12.7 mln euros, up from 2013 year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30(Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* H1 revenue at 12.7 million euros ($16 million), up from 7.6 million euros at end of FY 2013

* H1 consolidated loss of 2.0 million euros, improved from consolidated loss of 4.6 million euros at end of FY 2013

* H1 EBITDA loss of 940,000 euros versus EBITDA loss of 982,000 euros registered at end of FY 2013

* Said the current H1 results are difficult to compare with the year-ago figures due to a change in the company’s focus and a number of acquistions

* Said the improvement in the H1 results is due to the acquisitions made in the Made in Italy sector, including the acquisition of Luigi Botto SpA, Milliora Finanzia SpA and Sadi 1908 Srl, among other transactions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8213 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.