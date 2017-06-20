JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.

IAI said several customers had requested the test as a prerequisite for signing contracts.

The test consisted of launching a long-range ground-to-ground missile from a Navy vessel to a pre-planned target at sea. Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all objectives, IAI said.

The LORA will be a key focus for IAI at the Paris Air Show. It is intended for strike scenarios with a range of up to 400 km (248.5 miles) and has a precision range of 10 meters or better. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)