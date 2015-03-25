FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IL&FS aims to more than triple power generation capacity-exec
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

India's IL&FS aims to more than triple power generation capacity-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) plans to more than triple its power generation capacity in five years, a top executive said, betting on demand for renewable energy sources like wind and solar in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made renewable energy a priority for his government as he looks to address the country’s chronic power shortages and fulfil an election promise of round-the-clock power to all Indians by 2022.

IL&FS, whose power generation capacity is about 1,500 MW, including about 900 MW of renewable energy, will take the total to about 5,000 MW in the next five years, Managing Director Hari Sankaran said in an interview.

Half of that would be from conventional sources like coal and gas and the other half will be from new energy.

“We are making a big play in solar,” he said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.