FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IL&FS debt fund to buy infrastructure loans from 8 banks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

IL&FS debt fund to buy infrastructure loans from 8 banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - India’s IL&FS Infra Asset Management, a division of IL&FS Financial Services, said on Monday it signed an agreement with 8 public sector banks to take over their infrastructure loans.

The infrastructure debt fund targets to have $1 billion assets under management and intends to increase it to up to $5 billion in the medium term, Ramesh Bawa, managing director and chief executive of IL&FS Financial Services said in a statement.

IL&FS said it signed agreements with Allahabad Bank , Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and UCO Bank .

About one-fourth of the Indian banking sector’s outstanding loan of 45 trillion rupees is with infrastructure companies, KKR & Co LP, said in a note in November. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.