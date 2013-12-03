FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad adds low-cost 4G in French mobile telecoms battle
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 3, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Iliad adds low-cost 4G in French mobile telecoms battle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad has added a 4G high-speed broadband service to its Free Mobile package without raising the price, firing a fresh broadside at its bigger rivals offering the superfast technology.

Iliad said on Tuesday that its monthly Free Mobile subscription would remain unchanged at 19.99 euros a month including 4G, without a long-term contract.

France’s leading telecom operators, Orange, Vivendi’s SFR and Bouygues Telecom, have been racing to build fourth-generation mobile networks and sign up customers to new offers featuring five times faster mobile Internet speeds as they fight back against Iliad.

Free Mobile sparked a price war that drove down French mobile prices by 11 percent in 2012, according to telecoms regulator ARCEP, and Iliad has taken a 10 percent market share since January 2012.

Shares in Iliad were up 0.3 percent at 173.75 euros by 0847 GMT, when Orange was 2.7 percent lower at 9.276 euros, Bouygues was down 0.4 percent at 27.595 euros and Vivendi was down 0.7 percent at 18.495 euros. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.