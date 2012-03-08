FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iliad says only has handful of antennas in Paris
March 8, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 6 years ago

Iliad says only has handful of antennas in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - French mobile phone newcomer Iliad has only a handful of the hundreds of antennas it needs in France’s capital city to assure good coverage, founder Xavier Niel told a news conference on Thursday after posting 2011 results.

“Our rivals have tried to slow us down in Paris by lobbying the mayor’s office, which is in the process of writing a charter on how mobile antennas can be installed in the city,” Niel said.

“We have only 10 antennas in Paris and we need 300 to have good coverage.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

