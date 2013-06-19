FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2013

Iliad would look at Belgian assets if up for sale - CEO to magazine

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - French telecom group Iliad would take a closer look at Belgian mobile networks BASE or Mobistar if their owners put them up for sale, Iliad’s founder and deputy chairman told a Belgian business magazine.

BASE is owned by Dutch group KPN while France Telecom has a 52.9 percent stake in Mobistar.

“If KPN or France Telecom sold one day, I would consider coming here, but today there is nobody selling in Belgium,” Xavier Niel said in an interview with business magazine Trends which will be published on Thursday.

Iliad shook up the French mobile telephone market with its Free Mobile service which it launched in January 2012, starting a price war with France Telecom, Bouygues Telecom and Vivendi’s SFR. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

