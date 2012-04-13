UPDATE 1-EU opens inquiry into Iliad rates concession

(Adds comment from French regulator)

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would open an inquiry into whether France’s telecom regulator was too generous in setting the rates it allows new mobile operator Iliad to charge other companies for calls into its network.

The move will open a three-month period of negotiations between French and European regulators. Iliad’s termination rates -- paid by a mobile operator each time a call begins on its network and ends on another -- could be lowered if Brussels wins or stay the same if the French do.

This may prove to be a setback for Iliad four months after it launched its ultra-low cost mobile service, winning more than 2 million customers and touching off a price war.

Regulators generally grant new mobile companies higher termination rates in their early years as they build out their networks as a way to compensate for their higher costs and lack of scale. As a result, competing operators pay more for each call to the new player’s network.

France had proposed a termination rate of 0.024 euro cents per minute in 2012 for Iliad, compared with 0.015 cents for established players such as France Telecom and Vivendi’s SFR.

Rates would gradually reduce but there would still be almost 40 percent difference between the fees through 2013.

“The entrance of new operators ensures that the French mobile market is competitive and vibrant, giving greater choice to consumers,” said European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes in a statement.

“However, imposing higher mobile termination rates for new entrants only make sense if this reflects real higher costs.”

The European Commission said French regulator ARCEP had not provided sufficient evidence that Iliad really faced higher costs than established players, or that it incurred losses on calls made outside its own network.

ARCEP said in a statement: “In order to take utmost account of the Commission’s opinion, ARCEP will in the coming weeks examine the practical ways to make effective the provisions of the recommendation.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Holmes)