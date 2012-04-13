CORRECTED-EU opens inquiry into Iliad rates concession

(Corrects termination rates in fifth paragraph)

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would open an inquiry into so-called termination rates set by France’s telecom regulator for new mobile operator Iliad , arguing they were too high and favourable to the company.

The move will open a three-month period of negotiations between French and European regulators and could result in Iliad’s termination rates - which are paid by a mobile operator each time a call begins on its network and ends on another - being lowered if Brussels wins or staying the same if the French do.

This may prove to be a setback for Iliad four months after it launched its ultra-low cost mobile service, winning more than 2 million customers and touching off a price war.

New mobile companies are usually granted higher mobile termination rates by regulators in the early years while they are building out their networks as a way to compensate for their higher costs and lack of scale. As a result, competing operators pay more for each call to the new player’s network.

France had proposed a termination rate of 0.024 euro cents per minute in 2012 for Iliad, compared with 0 .015 c ents for established players such as France Telecom and Vivendi’s SFR.

Rates would gradually reduce but there would still be almost 40 percent difference between the fees through 2013.

“The entrance of new operators ensures that the French mobile market is competitive and vibrant, giving greater choice to consumers,” said European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes in a statement.

“However, imposing higher mobile termination rates for new entrants only make sense if this reflects real higher costs.”

The European Commission said French regulator ARCEP had not provided sufficient evidence that Iliad really faced higher costs than established players, or that it incurred losses on calls made outside its own network. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Holmes)