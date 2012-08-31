FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad H1 sales, EBITDA ahead of expectations
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 31, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Iliad H1 sales, EBITDA ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - France’s new mobile operator Iliad signed up a million customers in the second quarter to take 5.4 percent of the mobile market in only six months and pledged to hit 15 percent share in the “medium term.”

The company also posted first half results ahead of expectations on sales and operating profit as the mobile buzz boosted its core business of selling “triple play” bundles of Internet, fixed phone and TV.

First half revenue rose 39 percent to 1.44 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained flat at 417 million euros compared with the same period last year.

Net profit fell by 45 percent to 80 million euros because of the spending needed for the mobile service launch, including the ongoing construction of Iliad’s network and financing costs. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.